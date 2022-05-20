3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $365,000

Welcome to this immaculate home that has only had one owner since being built. This is the Lamoille floor plan built by beck, has 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, the master suite is on the opposite site of the house than spare bedrooms, and PLENTY of acreage for you to do whatever you want with! There is a front and back sprinkler system, and a nice pipe and wood slate fence in the backyard, a pellet stove that the seller said he uses as his main source of heat during winter to keep that propane bill LOW! This house is super cute and clean, and definitely a must see!