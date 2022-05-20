 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $365,000

Welcome to this immaculate home that has only had one owner since being built. This is the Lamoille floor plan built by beck, has 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, the master suite is on the opposite site of the house than spare bedrooms, and PLENTY of acreage for you to do whatever you want with! There is a front and back sprinkler system, and a nice pipe and wood slate fence in the backyard, a pellet stove that the seller said he uses as his main source of heat during winter to keep that propane bill LOW! This house is super cute and clean, and definitely a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News