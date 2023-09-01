Situated in the heart of Spring Creek, Nevada, this property is conveniently located in close proximity of the Maria, Spring Creek Golf Course, Khoury's Marketplace, The Spring Creek Dance Club, and Liberty Peaks Elementary School. This house is single level with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room, and a spacious great room that encompasses an open kitchen and island with additional cabinetry, perfect for functionality and hosting gatherings. Stainless steel appliances, and the abundance of cabinets, and generous countertop space enhance the practicality of this floorplan. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and a full bathroom complete with walk in shower and double sinks. Bailey's new Butler's Pantry off of the dining room provides additional storage and countertop space! This home is finished with the high-quality modern touches that have become synonymous with Bailey Homes. Please note that this home is currently under construction.