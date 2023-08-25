New Construction home located in the heart of Spring Creek with walking distance to a variety of amenities. This is the Duke Model with an open concept, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, storage, mechanical room with convenient access, covered back patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room, dining and kitchen offer a spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT ALL NATURAL cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite/quartz countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master with tray ceiling, walk in closet, double sinks, and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, NO PROPANE, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall superior built home! Completion date to be October 1, 2023 or sooner. Construction by Legion Construction & Development LLC. Agent and owner are related.