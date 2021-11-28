3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $379,000

New Construction home that sits on 1.71 acres with charming views! Open floor plan with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized, fully insulated 2 car garage! Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT knotty hickory cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & 45oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, beautiful tile shower/bath and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Property has been graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Under construction with Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion to be November 2, 2021. Seller to contribute $3000.00 towards Buyer(s) closing costs. Agent and owner are related.