Beautiful home that sits high on a corner lot in the heart of Spring Creek! Offers a very spacious open living, dining, & kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 2 car garage, covered front porch and covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT white cabinetry, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, & walk in closet. LOW utility costs, NO PROPANE, with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace. Come take a look! Move-in Ready! Listing agent to contribute a $1,200 allowance towards buyer(s) choice!