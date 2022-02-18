New Construction home that sits on 1.71 acres is complete and ready for you! This is the Verdi Model, with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT NATURAL WALNUT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Property has been nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Seller to contribute $1500 towards buyer(s) closing costs. Agent and owner are related.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An employee at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident.
Detectives pulled over a red Hummer at the west Elko interchange
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Friday night on a felony child endangerment charge for allegedly leaving meth and heroin in a car with two y…
ELKO – Two people died from injuries when their pickup overturned on U.S. Highway 93.
ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement between the Elko Police Department and a local man arrested during a …
The mining community in the Elko area is mourning the loss of Marissa Hill, who was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident at …
Once the center and pool are open, the current Municipal Pool would be demolished to allow more parking
ELKO – A domestic disturbance led to an Elko man being arrested on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.
ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…
ELKO – An Elko man was given two suspended sentences in Elko County Jail after being arrested twice on felony charges last year.