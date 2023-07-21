Beautiful home that sits high on a corner lot in the heart of Spring Creek! This is the Verdi Model, built in 2021 by Gold Town Builders LLC, that offers a very spacious open living, dining, & kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 2 car garage, covered front porch and covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT white cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, & walk in closet. LOW utility costs, NO PROPANE, with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof. Come take a look! Few interior pictures are from another property, same floor plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I’m entering in the race as not only a veteran as someone who has been in the fight before, but as a father of school-age children and an ent…
The Elko Police Department had released a statement in early March seeking the public’s help in locating Jones in regard to a “suspicious deat…
“This operation was in furtherance of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in the Elko area”
A man was arrested this week on a felony warrant for lewdness with a 14- or 15-year-old child who told police he had her remove her clothing
ELKO -- The Elko combined SWAT team responded to the Ryndon area Monday afternoon when a man refused to turn over his child based on a tempora…