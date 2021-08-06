 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,999

Welcome to this like new home, the main level has 3 bed and 2 full bathroom's upstairs, a beautiful kitchen and living and dining area, a lot of windows for natural light, and great views. Downstairs basement isn't finished but is framed and plumbed for three more bedrooms and a bathroom, and large living area.Seller started a sprnikler system in the front yard you will see the black hoses, also the living area is wired for a surround system.

