Welcome to this like new home, the main level has 3 bed and 2 full bathroom's upstairs, a beautiful kitchen and living and dining area, a lot of windows for natural light, and great views. Downstairs basement isn't finished but is framed and plumbed for three more bedrooms and a bathroom, and large living area.Seller started a sprnikler system in the front yard you will see the black hoses, also the living area is wired for a surround system.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
ELKO – A miner who managed to drive onto mine property with a car full of children and weapons has been arrested on felony child abuse charges.
ELKO – Elko County Commissioners voted Wednesday against complying with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest mask mandate and for blocking door-to-door…
ELKO – Elko Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning on the south side of town.
ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on a charge of open murder following a fatal shooting at a southside Elko residence.
I watched the Youtube video of last week’s meeting of the Elko County School District’s Board of trustees (7/27/2001). My, how times have chan…
More flooding is possible Sunday
ELKO – An Elko woman died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on West Bullion Road.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the new testing policy in a statement on Friday
ELKO – A woman who pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat on the day her companion was to be sentenced on drug charges has been ordered to pay…