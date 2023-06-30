Beautiful home that sits high on a corner lot in the heart of Spring Creek! This is the Verdi Model, built in 2021 by Gold Town Builders LLC, that offers a very spacious open living, dining, & kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 2 car garage, covered front porch and covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT white cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, & walk in closet. LOW utility costs, NO PROPANE, with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof. Come take a look! Few interior pictures are from another property, same floor plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $392,000
