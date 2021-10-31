3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $395,000

This 2011 Arnold Beck built construction home is located in a desirable location of the Horse Palace Spring Creek area on 2.2 acres with a 1500sqft shop! Just under 1700sqft, this fully stucco'd home boasts in functional space. As you enter, you'll be greeted with a warm cozy feeling in the living room that offers vaulted ceilings, wood stove, and an open concept to the dining area. Kitchen has granite, tile backsplash, gas range, refrigerator, pantry, and tiled flooring. Laundry/Mudroom has been updated with more storage! Main bedroom has a walk-in closet, newly upgraded tile shower that's gorgeous & double sinks. The other two bedrooms also offer great space! Entertaining is a breeze in the backyard: newly built covered deck looks out to the "to die-for" Ruby Mtn views, & the uncovered patio in the front lets you enjoy the grass yard w/ sprinkler system & cute landscape! The shop has concrete floor, 220 & so much area to do some tinkering. Shed is being used as a home office & has power run to it. Part of the garage was converted to a play room (easily convert back). This home offers so much and then some! Hurry & swoop this one up in time for the holiday season!