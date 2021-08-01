Take a look at this incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open concept living all on one level! Large kitchen and huge dining space offer a great entertaining area, then step out to the covered patio space to the amazing view of the Ruby Mountains! The huge Master Bedroom with large closet are a great feature as well! The extra long attached garage offers tons of storage as well as accommodating vehicles. Then step out to the Shop! The 50 x 60 concrete floor, insulated shop was planned for a future mezzanine! One door is 12 ft, the other is 14 ft to accommodate RV's or anything of extra height. Shop is wired for electrical with outlets every few feet, including a dedicated panel, the new owner will be responsible to run power to the shop. Lean-to off the side of the shop offers extra coverage and the large 25 x 50 ft concrete apron offers additional parking for out door washing of vehicles, basket ball, all kinds of outdoor fun! This home has it all!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $398,000
