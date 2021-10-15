New Construction home that sits on 1.71 acres with charming views! This is the Verdi Model, with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT NATURAL WALNUT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & 45oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Property has been nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion to be November 25, 2021. Interior pictures are from one of the Verdi Models built in 2020. Agent and owner are related.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $399,000
