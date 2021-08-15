3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $399,000

This 1584 sq/ft home on 5.49 acre corner lot is a rare find. This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a cozy cabin feeling as soon as you pull through the gate and into the driveway. You are greeted by large trees, including fruit trees, berries, etc. The home has a metal roof, central air, and a gorgeous back deck facing the mountains. The interior the home boasts a beautiful log cabin feel, and the basement walls are lined with gorgeous red cedar. The basement is completely finished and features a large great room or family room, a large bedroom, bathroom and a walk-out basement with a patio. The biggest bonus is the 30x70 shop. The back portion of the shop is a 30x40 and the front portion is a 30x30 with two large doors with a big lean-to for extra storage. This home also features a self-reliant solar system. The view is absolutely gorgeous. There are just too many upgrades to mention, you have to see it to appreciate everything is has to offer.