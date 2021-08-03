This home has SO much potential with over 4000 sq feet, and on over 6 flat acres, a 1500 sq foot detached shop, horse and hay shelter, (all horse panels stay). The metal roof was done about 3 years ago. The basement has a full kitchen area and bathroom along with two other rooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $400,000
