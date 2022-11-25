3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $409,900

The perfect home in the perfect spot. Located in the heart of Spring Creek, NV, bordered on one side by the Spring Creek Golf Course, you can see Khoury's Marketplace, The Spring Creek Dance Club and Liberty Peaks Elementary school from your front door. The main level has everything you need with 2 of the 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, the laundry room and a large great room with open kitchen, surrounding an oversized island, perfect for entertaining. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinets and countertop space all contribute to the functionality of this floorplan. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and full bathroom with tiled shower, double sinks and jetted tub. The home is finished with all of the high-quality modern finishes that Bailey Homes has come to be known for. This home is under construction, so we have provided you with photos of a previously built Aspen model.