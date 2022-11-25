3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $415,000

This immaculate home boasts custom and upgrades inside and out! This property sits along a corner lot with amazing mountain views. As you enter the drive way you are greeted with a dual open gate and drive up to a triple car insulated garage with utility sink, shelving and sealed concrete. Once you step inside this open concept home, it has hardwood floors, granite countertops, kitchen island, custom outdoor themed railing, built in surround sound in the living room, primary suite, refrigerator, washer and dryer all stay. The main bath has a garden tub and primary bath has jetted tub with dual vanity and separate shower. Can you say room to grow with equity? This home features an unfinished basement with approved plans to be finished- adding two additional bedrooms and an office, family room, bathroom and wet bar! The yard is fenced and the backyard features a fire-pit and raised garden beds, irrigation drips lines that water the beds, barrels, apple tree and front flower bed. Did I mention the storage shed that will stay too. Don't miss your opportunity to see the place you will be calling home today.