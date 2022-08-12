3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $424,900

Own a brand new home conveniently located near local restaurants and shopping with the Spring Creek Golf Course right off the back of your property. The main level of the Aspen consists of all of the necessities including master bedroom, great room and laundry. The main level also includes an additional bedroom and full bathroom. In the bonus room above the garage, you will find a third bedroom and 3rd full bathroom. Enjoy being able to meet all of your vehicle and storage needs with a 3 car garage. Taxes are estimated. Photos are of the same model on a different lot and may have different selections.