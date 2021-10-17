 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $425,000

Take a look at this fully renovated home over looking southfork lake, this home has over $100,000 of remodeling recently done to it, and is absolute stunner. When you walk in you will notice the new open concept kitchen, and wood grain vinyl life proof flooring, LED lighting, the large entertainment room has unlimited options for what you can do to it, the downstairs bathroom was completely redone as well, there is nothing original in it. Upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, the master suite has a large walk in closet a jetted tub and a LARGE shower, (all BRAND NEW) walk out balcony as well, the spare bedroom has a full sized bathroom with a walk out balcony as well. Seller recently completely fenced the additional acreage being sold with this home for animals. This home has NO hoa and is on its OWN well and very close to southfork lake, a definite must see!

