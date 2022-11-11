3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $429,900

Quality new construction by Wetmore Construction Nv License #0082732 in Pleasant Valley, No Association dues and YOUR OWN PRIVATE WELL! This brand new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, laundry/mud room with laundry sink and cabinets, master bath with double sinks, tiled shower plus garden tub, cook's kitchen with large pantry, breakfast bar/island, all kitchen appliances included, insulated double car garage with automatic opener, covered porch plus rear stamped patio. 1,758 square foot home on one level! Take the drive to Pleasant Valley and take in the views and the country life. SELLER WILL PAY $5,000 TOWARDS BUYER'S CLOSING COSTS! The main picture is a sketch of the home to show the exterior appearance but changes and color selections may be changed by the builder. Pictures are of a similar home. Colors will vary from what you are viewing. The barn door will be on the pantry entry. Trim you see around doors & windows will be the same. Builder is considering lighter main cabinets with a darker island or visa versa. The master will have the tub plus a tiled shower, note bottom of shower is tiled not a base unit.