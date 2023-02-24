This stunning modern home is less than 2 years old! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a HUGE 3 car garage. The kitchen features an oversized island and plenty of cupboard space. Living area is all opened up to kitchen and dining area with vaulted ceilings that make the home feel spacious. Master bedroom is a great size with an even better walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a double vanity, jetted spa tub, and tiled walk in shower. The backyard also has a new vinyl fence that was put up summer of 2022. Put this on your viewing list today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $429,999
