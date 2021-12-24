 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $439,000

New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association, with PRIVATE WELL! This is the Verdi Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 3 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful white cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master with vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel at ease with extremely LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion to be February, 2022. Interior pictures are from other built Verdi Models. Agent and owner are related.

