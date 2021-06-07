3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $439,900

Unbelievable property! Home has everything. Beautiful inside and out. Home sits on a park like setting. Blacktopped driveway and parking area. 2502 Sq. Ft. shop with 3 roll up doors. Enter the gated back yard paradise and enjoy the metal covered deck or the general purpose building that is being used as a game room with big screen tv, bar and much more. Home features beautiful entry to the livingroom which features propane gas fireplace. Kitchen has all the updates and is perfect for the chef in the family. Master is large and master bath has double sinks and walk in shower. Two more good sized bedrooms and laundry area. Mother in law quarters features the 3rd full bath with livingroom and kitchen. Room being used as bedroom does not have a closet. Closet is in the hallway leading to the separate entryway. Home is immaculate both inside and out. Views are amazing! So many areas to be outside and enjoy it. Lots of trees too. Back covered deck is steel and has awesome lighting. Gates on all sides of deck for easy access. So much more to describe. This is a must see home. View More