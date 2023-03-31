Lovely location in Spring Creek! Views of both the Ruby Mountains and Spring Creek greenbelt. Great location just off Palace Pkwy. This will have all the new construction finishes of granite, custom cabinets, tiled master shower and energy efficient building. Walk out basement is priced at unfinished, but can be finished for double the square footage! Make your selections now to make this home your own! Pictures of a similar home. Agent is principal owner of property.