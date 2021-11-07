3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $449,000

New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association, with PRIVATE WELL & high quality H20! This is the Verdi Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, lighted covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 3 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful white cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring & 45oz carpet throughout! Master with vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel at ease with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion to be January 20, 2022. Interior pictures are from one of the other built Verdi Models. Agent and owner are related.