New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL! This is the Verdi Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, lighted covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 3 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Custom built walnut cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel at ease with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated /cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion to be April, 2022. Finished interior/exterior pictures are from one of our other built Verdi Models. Agent and owner are related.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $454,000
