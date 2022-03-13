 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $454,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $454,000

New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL! This is the Verdi Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, lighted covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 3 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Custom built walnut cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel at ease with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated /cooled crawlspace, and an overall quality built home! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion to be April, 2022. Finished interior/exterior pictures are from one of our other built Verdi Models. Agent and owner are related.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New faces file for office

New faces file for office

ELKO – Political newcomers tossed their hat into the ring this week, running for election in several City and County races.

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News