3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $460,000

Pulling up to this newer construction home you cannot help but notice the views this lot has to offer! Upon arrival you will notice the covered walk way, a large entry way, and living room with so many windows to enjoy the meadow views. A recently remodeled kitchen, seller put in tile flooring, new back splash, a farm house kitchen sink, and hardware on all the cabinetry. Light fixtures have also been updated, laundry room had additional shelving put in, this house does not lack storage or cabinet space. Every room is large, and the closets in every room have PLENTY of space. Seller has stated that below the home is an extra large crawl space that someone could potentially put additional rooms in if wanted to. Don forget to check out the OVERSIZED garage that could easily fit three vehicles! Where they have there camper parked there is a 50 Amp breaker for power for your future RV hook up. With this over sized lot you have plenty of room for all your animals!!! MAKE THIS A MUST SEE TODAY! Seller uses TWO electric heaters to heat the entire house to save on propane and says she is able to keep it plenty warm with just those space heaters.