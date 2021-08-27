Model - The Orovada II. See Addendum 1 in Associated Docs for upgrades. Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath floor plan with $15,216 in upgrades. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000
