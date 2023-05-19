Owner pride shines throughout this beautiful 2017 Bailey home. Enjoy the split floor plan, featuring two full bedrooms and a full bathroom all of great size. Master suite with a bay/sitting area and extra windows for natural lighting. Master bathroom features a large walk-in shower, his and her sinks and Jacquise tub. Extra spacious master closet. BONUS ROOM above the garage that could be used as a second family room or bedroom. Living area, has a new pellet stove to help keep the home extra cozy during those colder months and cut the cost on propane. Kitchen is expanded adding an additional pantry cabinet and a larger rectangular island. All NEW black stainless-steel appliances. The dining room is also 4' larger, providing ample space to sit and enjoy those amazing views into the back yard. House has all standard Bailey features plus upgrades. Bring your back yard visions to life with all this space! Fully fenced with a NEW Vinyl fence.