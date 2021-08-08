This 3168 sq/ft home on 5.49 acre corner lot is a rare find. This immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a cozy cabin feeling as soon as you pull through the gate and into the driveway. You are greeted by large trees, including fruit trees, berries, etc. The home has a metal roof, central air, and a gorgeous back deck facing the mountains. The basement is completely finished and features a large great room or family room, a large bedroom, bathroom and a walk-out basement with a patio. The biggest bonus is the 30x70 shop. The back portion of the shop is a 30x40 and the front portion is a 30x30 with two large doors with a big lean-to for extra storage. This home also features a self-reliant solar system. The view is absolutely gorgeous. There are just too many upgrades to mention, you have to see it to appreciate everything is has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $480,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
ELKO – Elko County Commissioners voted Wednesday against complying with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest mask mandate and for blocking door-to-door…
ELKO – A miner who managed to drive onto mine property with a car full of children and weapons has been arrested on felony child abuse charges.
ELKO – Elko Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning on the south side of town.
ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on a charge of open murder following a fatal shooting at a southside Elko residence.
I watched the Youtube video of last week’s meeting of the Elko County School District’s Board of trustees (7/27/2001). My, how times have chan…
ELKO – An Elko woman died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on West Bullion Road.
ELKO – A woman who pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat on the day her companion was to be sentenced on drug charges has been ordered to pay…
July 27
"... we’ve had several safety issues, including a vehicle hit by a boulder and another trapped in the canyon due to a landslide"