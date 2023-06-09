Stunning custom built home that sits at the base of the Ruby Mountains. Here is your chance to own a home that's like no one else's! 3 bed 2 bath, with an office/den area that is completely soundproof. Has built in speakers inside and outside the home, great for entertaining! Custom medallion kitchen cabinets, with under cabinet lighting, also a serving window in the kitchen area for any of your summer bbq's. The laundry room is HUGE and has PLENTY of storage space for anything you don't want out in the open. There is added blown in insulation in the attic of this home that keeps the heat in great.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $499,000
