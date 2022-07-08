 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $500,000

With gorgeous views of South Fork and The Ruby Mountains, this 3-bedroom (potentially 4) 2 bath home is less than 2 years old. Walking in you will be greeted by an oversized laundry room featuring a large island, sink and extra storage space. The home has two living room/entertaining areas an open kitchen, dining and living room with a split floor plan. Enjoy the views from the many windows bringing in natural light through the main living area. The walk-in pantry is hidden among the cabinets but has tremendous space for all your needs. The main bedroom features an en-suite with soaker tub along with a large walk-in closet. Out back you will find an entertaining area complete with bar and outdoor fireplace set up with propane along with an outdoor bathroom. This property also features a 1152 sq ft detached garage, complete with a workshop/craft room including a bathroom and wood stove. Make sure to check out the playhouse that could also be used as an art studio along with an orchard featuring over 150 trees and including 90+ apple variations. Property is fenced and crossed fence, ready for horses and also has a pad cleared for a barn

