Complete! Model: The Genoa with Covered Patio. Status - All colors have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See Associated Docs for color selections. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Builder is including a covered patio, free standing tub in master bathroom, farmhouse sink in kitchen, double wall oven,80" electric fireplace, upgraded hardware and faucet package, luxury vinyl plank flooring in all rooms except bedrooms. Stone veneer exterior. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are of actual home. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note refrigerator is no longer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“This gentleman is known to many members of the Elko Police Department and our collective hearts go out to his family in this traumatic time”
Now that the rec center is “under full design,” architects are working on two ideas with renderings and 3D models to submit to the public for a vote.
An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday at the Elko Inn on a drug charge and for failing to appear in court on an earlier charge of credit card fraud
Jushelle M. Bauer, 47, of Elko was arrested April 23, 2023, at Gold Dusts West Casino for violation of condition of parole.
“Based on our investigation this appears to be accidental and no foul play is suspected”