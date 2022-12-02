Model: The Genoa with Covered Patio. Status - Foundation. Builder has selected colors see Associated Docs for color selections. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $514,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ordered to serve 7 to 18 years in prison by District Judge Kriston Hill
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested in August for assault with a deadly weapon was arrested again on Thanksgiving Day for failing to appear in…
A casino surveillance operator was the victim of a car burglary at the casino where he worked.
The policy for personnel now is part of a three-prong weapons policy that covers a visitors policy adopted in April and the policy for students that is pre-2012
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony warrant Monday after police said they located a stolen trailer outside his motel room earlier this year.
Police said one suspect was carrying heroin and meth, the other fentanyl and a stolen firearm
Additional injury crashes were reported Friday morning near Spring Creek High School and on Interstate 80 in Elko and Battle Mountain
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
ELKO – Two-thirds to three-quarters of students, parents and staff favor switching to a four-day week at Elko and Spring Creek schools, accord…
Snowfall will make for some very difficult driving conditions and travel should be avoided if possible in this area from around 4 p.m. through at least 10 p.m.