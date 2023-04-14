Complete! Model: The Genoa with Covered Patio. Status - All colors have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See Associated Docs for color selections. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Builder is including a covered patio, free standing tub in master bathroom, farmhouse sink in kitchen, double wall oven, upgraded hardware and faucet package, luxury vinyl plank flooring in all rooms except bedrooms. Stone veneer exterior. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are of actual home. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note refrigerator is no longer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $514,900
