Model: The Genoa with Covered Patio. Status - Complete Stage. All colors have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See Associated Docs for color selections. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Builder is including a covered patio, free standing tub in master bathroom, farmhouse sink in kitchen, double wall oven, upgraded hardware and faucet package, luxury vinyl plank flooring in all rooms except bedrooms. Stone veneer exterior. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note refrigerator is no longer included.