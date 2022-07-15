3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $525,000

Welcome to the prettiest home on the hill, LITERALLY! This stunning home sits on almost 3 acres and over looks the marina, with 3 bed 2 bath and a oversized garage with ADDITIONAL storage room in the back. There are so many things you will love about this home that was custom built only a couple years ago by Mark Wetmore, metal board and batten siding, porcelain title floors in bathrooms, engineerd hardwood flooring through the rest of the home, quartz counters, a pellet stove, full irrigation system and a BEAUTIFUL deck perfect for enjoying those views! Make this home a must see today.