Great equestrian property on 9.11 acres adjacent to Lipparelli Lane. Property features an arena, hay cover, 3 Lean To's, 390 sq. foot detached garage, additional storage shed, private well, dog run, garden area, and frost free spigots across property. Property is in the heart of Spring Creek with amazing views of the Ruby Mountains and valley around, private driveway off Lamoille Highway but is not in the HOA. On the main level of the home you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new windows, newer paint, new carpet and new kitchen flooring. The living room features large windows offering a lot of natural light and a pellet stove. Off of the kitchen there is a huge mudroom. Downstairs, the possibilities are endless with 3 more potential bedrooms, a bathroom, laundry, and TONS of storage space. Septic pumped August 2023.