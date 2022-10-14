Impeccable home! Better than new! Are you looking for amazing views of the mountains and the valley? This immaculate home has everything you need! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on over 2 acres of usable land and boasts so many extras. Home has an office/den that comes furnished. A beautiful wood burning fireplace with a supply of wood to keep you cozy in the upcoming colder months. A large kitchen with an island, double gas ovens and pantry, perfect for entertaining. Master suite has walk-in closets, large soaker tub, double sinks and tiled walk-in shower. The garage has been upgraded with an 8' extension. The low maintenance yard has a covered patio, fire pit, a wood shed, and two storage sheds. This beautiful home is move-in ready and is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $548,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest.
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop w…
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover.
LAMOILLE – Nestled in the shadow of the Ruby Mountains, the Pine Lodge is moving forward in its seventh decade under new ownership that aims t…
Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen
ELKO – Emotional testimony marked the first day of the trial of a Winnemucca man who is accused of killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked in…
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on a warrant for felony home invasion after a former girlfriend reported she tried to break into h…
A state report on the fatality at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez underground mine in February lists a series of safety failures that contributed to…
ELKO – A man charged with shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl as she worked at a fast food restaurant in Elko is scheduled to go on trial …