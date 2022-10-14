 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $548,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $548,000

Impeccable home! Better than new! Are you looking for amazing views of the mountains and the valley? This immaculate home has everything you need! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on over 2 acres of usable land and boasts so many extras. Home has an office/den that comes furnished. A beautiful wood burning fireplace with a supply of wood to keep you cozy in the upcoming colder months. A large kitchen with an island, double gas ovens and pantry, perfect for entertaining. Master suite has walk-in closets, large soaker tub, double sinks and tiled walk-in shower. The garage has been upgraded with an 8' extension. The low maintenance yard has a covered patio, fire pit, a wood shed, and two storage sheds. This beautiful home is move-in ready and is a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck collides with semi on I-80

Truck collides with semi on I-80

ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover.

Police seek witnesses to injury

Police seek witnesses to injury

ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News