3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $549,000

This amazing Silva built home is a must see! The home and shop are stunning! Shop features laundry, utility sink, full bathroom, fire place and is well insulated, plus has RV hookups. The gravel driveway gives this property a nice clean look and feel. Home features vaulted ceilings Spectacular views of the Ruby Mountains from the kitchen and living room as well as from the cover back deck and yard large kitchen with an open concept to the living room and breakfast nook area. Dining room is just off the front entry. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on 3.8 acres of prime real estate.

