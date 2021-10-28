Immaculate horse property!! Imagine coming home to this 3 bedroom / 2 bath home complete with massive detached shop with an attached 900sf bunk house sitting on 4+ acres of serenity! Main home fronts unobstructed views of the Ruby Mountains. Fresh paint and very well keep home is move in ready! Just off kitchen is the perfect amount of yard accented by a pergola over the patio sit up for summer living! Not only do you have a massive ship, but the horses are well set up with covered stalls, self waterers, cross fencing and lite riding arena. Bunkhouse has additional 2 bedrooms, full bath, kitchen, foyer, living and laundry! Mother in law Quarters ... Home Business? The options are endless!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $549,980
