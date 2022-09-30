Impeccable home! Better than new! Are you looking for amazing views of the mountains and the valley? This immaculate home has everything you need! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on over 2 acres of usable land and boasts so many extras. Home has an office/den that comes furnished. A beautiful wood burning fireplace with a supply of wood to keep you cozy in the upcoming colder months. A large kitchen with an island, double gas ovens and pantry, perfect for entertaining. Master suite has walk-in closets, large soaker tub, double sinks and tiled walk-in shower. The garage has been upgraded with an 8' extension. The low maintenance yard has a covered patio, fire pit, a wood shed, and two storage sheds. This beautiful home is move-in ready and is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $565,000
