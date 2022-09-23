3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $565,000

Seated on a 10 acre parcel, this stunning Merwin home offers both privacy and spectacular views of the Rubies! Featuring over 2100 square feet, this modern home has an open concept layout that nicely brings the living room, kitchen and dining area together. The kitchen is fully upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, large walk-in pantry and an oversized refrigerator! The main bedroom is spacious and includes an en-suite that boasts a large soaker tub and a fully tiled shower with a rain showerhead. This home is located outside the Spring Creek HOA and has its own well and septic tank. Don't wait to build- this like-new home is immaculate and turn key ready for you today!