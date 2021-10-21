3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $574,980

Picture perfect views of the majestic Ruby Mountains compliment the immaculate mature landscaping of this two story home. Perfect horse property completely fenced and cross fenced with a concrete 4 stall horse barn. All fencing is horse safe and top railed. The mature landscaping surrounds the five acres of immaculately kept horse property. The entire driveway is paved with a circular front and complete drive to the barn. Custom iron gates with wildlife scenes flank either side of the circular drive, and leads to a beautiful two story stucco home. This hoe was custom built in 1989 and has huge vaulted ceilings lined in solid pine throughout the living space. The kitchen, recently remodeled in 2020 opens to a large dining and living room. An upstairs loft provides a great space for a children's play room, office or additional sitting room. Two extra large bedrooms upstairs have custom closet organization space and shelving.