Picture perfect views of the majestic Ruby Mountains compliment the immaculate mature landscaping of this two story home. Perfect horse property completely fenced and cross fenced with a concrete 4 stall horse barn. All fencing is horse safe and top railed. The mature landscaping surrounds the five acres of immaculately kept horse property. The entire driveway is paved with a circular front and complete drive to the barn. Custom iron gates with wildlife scenes flank either side of the circular drive, and leads to a beautiful two story stucco home. This hoe was custom built in 1989 and has huge vaulted ceilings lined in solid pine throughout the living space. The kitchen, recently remodeled in 2020 opens to a large dining and living room. An upstairs loft provides a great space for a children's play room, office or additional sitting room. Two extra large bedrooms upstairs have custom closet organization space and shelving.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $574,980
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A vehicle accident resulting in the death of a woman at an Elko gas station/convenience store more than a year ago was resolved Thursda…
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested more than half a dozen times this year was booked Friday on felony charges over the theft of an ATM m…
ELKO – Another school board meeting has been canceled, this time about three hours before it started due to threats toward board members.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Saturday on a warrant related to a high-speed police chase in August during which she allegedly crashed into…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a bomb threat to a school last month.
ELKO – A Las Vegas man charged in the violent robbery of a customer at an Elko convenience store in August was booked into Elko County Jail ov…
ELKO – People could fish, picnic, hike and learn about nature at a pond project that is in the budding stage now with the Nevada Department of…
ELKO – A Carlin woman was arrested Thursday on a child abuse charge after her son suffered injuries in July that led to him being transported …
Erin Shea BlachErin Shea Blach, 17, is the daughter of Jodie Blach. Her escort for the dance is Micheal Klekas. For the assembly, her escort i…
Biden announced in September that the Labor Department would draft a rule requiring large employers to vaccinate or test employees for COVID-19. But mines do not operate under the oversight of OSHA. They have their own regulatory agency: MSHA.