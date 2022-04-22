Model: The Incline with Unfinished Basement Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $585,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A man and woman died of gunshot wounds late Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at a home in Spring Creek.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on multiple drug charges after allegedly selling heroin and methamphetamine from a small rental ho…
ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple who died from gunshot wounds in a domestic violence incident Tuesday in Spri…
ELKO – A Washington state driver who pulled to the side of Interstate 80 to check a text message led Nevada State Police on a chase estimated …
April 12Diane Elizabeth Smith and Roy Lewis Doughty, married Aug. 12, 2021
Police in Las Vegas say a woman has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal shooting two months ago. They say 35-year-old Erica Stacy was arrested Friday and is jailed on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. She’s being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Metro Police say a warrant was issued last month for Donald Green, who remains at large. Police say Stacy and Green are suspected in the Feb. 28 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Brian Ramey. They say Ramey’s body was found in a roadway and he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
April 8Chenoa Marie Michaud, 27, of Elko and Vidalia Rae Southard, 25, of Spring Creek
ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to up to 40 months in prison after pulling a knife on an off-duty police officer in a downtown café.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for …
“We know this is a big deal. We know it’s the largest public-private partnership that has ever happened in this area," said Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr