Model: The Incline with Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD: see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs. Map location is approximate - Buyer to verify.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $628,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A Carlin man was booked Wednesday on a charge of sexually assaulting a child more than a year ago.
Nevada Copper said that if it is not able to put together the necessary financing, it “will not be able to continue carrying on business in the ordinary course and may need to pursue proceedings for creditor protection.
ELKO – A rude prank escalated into a major arrest for an Elko man on Sunday afternoon.
ELKO – Elko Police Department detectives have released a photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a June 28 road-rage shooting at …
ELKO – A man was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after deputies investigated a report that he had stolen a checkbook from a fa…
“We request that everyone allow law enforcement to continue their organized investigation without any hindrance or interference, in order to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.”
Robert L. Aviles, 38, of Montello was arrested July 3, 2022, at the Box Elder County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a f…
Two Elko County residents were hospitalized with Covid in the past week, with one of them listed in intensive care, according to the state’s website.
“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.” Rupert Police Department Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.
ELKO – A 17-year-old male drowned while kayaking near the north shore of South Fork Reservoir Thursday night, according to the Elko County She…