This home has amazing views in all directions! Open floor plan living/dinging/kitchen with spectacular view of the Ruby Mountains. It features 3 large bedrooms, 3 baths, breakfast bar. The 1st floor has a separate entrance with a partial ADA bathroom. Located just outside the Spring Creek Association on 12.86 acres of flat and gently slopping land with its own well. This property is great for horses and livestock, yet is very close to grocery, gym, urgent care and an elementary school. The detached 1800 sq. ft. garage has a finished room in the front that is complete with a bathroom, perfect for an office, art room or a guest room. Concrete pad right out front is ready with power and water for your greenhouse. Enjoy deer, eagles, meadow larks, sparrow hawks, and great-horned owls, but the ever changing panorama of mountains and clouds always steal the show. This a very rare find and a must see property! More pictures to follow.