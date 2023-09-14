Looking for just the right location? Here it is! Gorgeous views of the Rubies on 11.45 acres in Spring Creek, outside of the association on a private well! It's set up for the equine enthusiast or the one that just wants the shops and extra room! Come feel this location of seclusion as you enter from Holyoke Dr into your own relaxing setting between the junipers. Including views, there is something for everyone to enjoy. A split bedroom floor plan boasts an open floor plan, warmed by a wood stove, and a laundry room just off the two-car garage. Enjoy the newer build feel without the wait time. A shop 40'x50' with 16' eaves, 14'x14' doors, stands ready for all your projects! Take advantage of the three livestock stalls with turn-out barn, complemented by a 150'x200 panel arena and 50' round pen. The livestock stalls are currently used for boarding. Seven pastures separated by electric fence and permanent fencing between Holyoke and Lower Hog Tommy finishes the property. Such a unique property makes this a must see!