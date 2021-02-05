3 COVID deaths reported in Elko County

ELKO – Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Elko County over the past two days.

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health notified the county of the death of a Wells man in his 60s on Friday.

The deaths of two Carlin residents were reported Thursday. One was a man in his 80s and another a man in his 60s.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

The deaths bring Elko County’s total to 47 since the pandemic began.

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus and nine recoveries were reported Friday, for a total of 150 active cases. Fourteen patients are currently hospitalized.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.