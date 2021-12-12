 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $202,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $202,000

Permanent manufactured home on 2+ acres in Kittridge Canyon. Remodeled kitchen in 2018 along with new appliances. Home has a newer metal roof for low maintenance. This spacious lot provides opportunity for many future projects. Exterior of home is currently being painted.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News