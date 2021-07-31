 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

One of Elko's originals is for sale- offering 4 bed 1 bath, plumbed for another bathroom down stairs, completely stuccoed outside, a nice sized yard, WITH a detached garage! This home has so much potential!

